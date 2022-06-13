DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 9th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022 and May 16, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 06/06/2022 39,081 XETR 188.0652 07/06/2022 83,071 XETR 184.6694 08/06/2022 33,228 XETR 186.4671 09/06/2022 127,831 XETR 182.2245 10/06/2022 152,000 XETR 177.5344

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of June 10, 2022 amounts to 3,946,024

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board