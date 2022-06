DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 10th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022 and May 16, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 13/06/2022 176,985 XETR 171.4226 13/06/2022 34,548 CEUX 170.3063 14/06/2022 181,569 XETR 166.2001 14/06/2022 9,431 CEUX 165.4228 15/06/2022 24,347 XETR 166.5334 16/06/2022 186,933 XETR 162.6091 16/06/2022 40,642 CEUX 161.3052 17/06/2022 1,155 XETR 163.2055

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of June 17, 2022 amounts to 4,601,634

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board