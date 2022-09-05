|
DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Herzogenaurach, September 5, 2022
Disclosure pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated
Purchase of own shares
adidas AG (the "Company") continues its share buyback as announced via press release on March 1, 2022, and subsequent disclosure on March 14, 2022, as well as May 16, 2022, under which it repurchases own shares (maximum of 11,582,237 shares) with acquisition costs of up to 1.5 billion in total (excluding incidental purchasing costs) via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading facility within the meaning of § 2 (6) German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) until October 31, 2022, in order to return the cash proceeds from the Reebok divestiture to its shareholders. This buyback is in addition to the Companys multi-year share buyback program of up to 4 billion between 2022 and 2025. The first tranche of this program was launched on January 10, 2022, and completed on February 22, 2022. During that period, the company bought back shares for a total amount of 1 billion.
adidas AG
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|www.adidas-group.com
