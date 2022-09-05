DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

adidas AG: Release of a capital market information



05.09.2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Herzogenaurach, September 5, 2022 Disclosure pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Purchase of own shares adidas AG (the "Company") continues its share buyback as announced via press release on March 1, 2022, and subsequent disclosure on March 14, 2022, as well as May 16, 2022, under which it repurchases own shares (maximum of 11,582,237 shares) with acquisition costs of up to 1.5 billion in total (excluding incidental purchasing costs) via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading facility within the meaning of § 2 (6) German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) until October 31, 2022, in order to return the cash proceeds from the Reebok divestiture to its shareholders. This buyback is in addition to the Companys multi-year share buyback program of up to 4 billion between 2022 and 2025. The first tranche of this program was launched on January 10, 2022, and completed on February 22, 2022. During that period, the company bought back shares for a total amount of 1 billion. adidas AG

The Executive Board

05.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

