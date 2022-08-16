Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 23:17:11

DGAP-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.08.2022 / 23:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Holding, Inc. to Meet With Investors through 

The Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

on August 31, 2022

 

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ADTRANHOLDINGS, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that ADTRAN representatives will meet with investors at the Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31, 2022.

Adtran representatives will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and Adtrans business.

What: The Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

When: August 31, 2022
Where: Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Companys expectations or beliefs and reflect managements best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Companys control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned Risk Factors, Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and elsewhere in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. solely owns ADTRAN, Inc. (Adtran) and is the majority shareholder of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA).  Adtran is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADVA is a global optical networking solutions provider focused on cloud interconnect, cloud access and network synchronization. The combined technology portfolio can best address current and future requirements, especially regarding the convergence of solutions at the network edge. Learn more on Adtran.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Unless the context otherwise indicates or requires, references in this press release and the accompanying financial information to  ADTRAN, the Company, we, us and our refer to (i) ADTRAN, Inc. and its consolidated affiliates prior to the merger on July 8, 2022 of Acorn MergeCo, Inc. (Merger Sub), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned direct subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Acorn HoldCo), with and into ADTRAN, Inc., as part of ADTRANs business combination transaction with ADVA, and (ii) ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries following the Merger. 

 

Contact

ADTRAN, Inc.
Rhonda Lambert 256-963-7450
Investor Relations

Source: ADTRAN, Inc.


16.08.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1421919  16.08.2022 CET/CEST

