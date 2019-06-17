DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



17.06.2019 / 15:13

Munich, 17.06.2019

In the period from June 11, 2019 to, and including, June 14, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 345,650 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

11.06.2019 67,815 206.6814

12.06.2019 89,044 206.1003

13.06.2019 73,025 207.4769

14.06.2019 115,766 206.2605

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, June 14, 2019 amounts to 5,639,634.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).