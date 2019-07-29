DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, July 29, 2019



In the period from July 22th, 2019 to, and including, July 25th, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 290,436 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 07/22/2019 53,804 214.7463 07/23/2019 8,474 215.6508 07/24/2019 67,670 215.1781 07/25/2019 160,488 213.2890



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, July 25, 2019 amounts to 7,098.195.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com)

