|
29.07.2019 16:09:11
DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052
Munich, July 29, 2019
29.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Königinstr. 28
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
848263 29.07.2019