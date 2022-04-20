+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 13:11:49

DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
20.04.2022 / 13:11
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 20.04.2022

In the period from April 11, 2022 to, and including, April 15, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 189,157 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date                Number of shares           Average price (EUR)

11.04.2022                         4,056           218.1025
12.04.2022                                0
13.04.2022                     157,696           217.5005
14.04.2022                       27,405           218.0819
15.04.2022                                0

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, April 15, 2022 amounts to 1,740,390.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
