DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 28.06.2022



In the period from June 20, 2022 to, and including, June 24, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 528,047 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 20.06.2022 75,000 184.8047 21.06.2022 100,000 186.5185 22.06.2022 150,994 182.9354 23.06.2022 105,000 180.7564 24.06.2022 97,053 180.8500



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, June 24, 2022 amounts to 3,395,714.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).