|
28.06.2022 10:09:04
DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, 28.06.2022
28.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1385383 28.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianzmehr Nachrichten
|
10:09
|DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:09
|DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:09
|Allianz SE : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
27.06.22
|Versicherer: Allianz macht Finanz-App Heymoney dicht (Handelsblatt)
|
22.06.22
|Allianz Tech Trust : Director Declaration (Investegate)
|
21.06.22
|Neue Chefin fordert mehr Macht für EU-Versicherungsaufsicht (Reuters)
|
21.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)