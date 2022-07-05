DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 05.07.2022



In the period from June 27, 2022 to, and including, July 01, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 458,801 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 27.06.2022 90,504 181.0669 28.06.2022 45,000 183.5409 29.06.2022 90,000 183.6826 30.06.2022 189,399 181.0324 01.07.2022 43,898 181.9438

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, July 01, 2022 amounts to 3,854,515.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).