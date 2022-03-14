|
14.03.2022 11:27:56
DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 51 Interim Announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 51 Interim Announcement
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 14 March 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|40, Rue du Curé
|L-1368 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1301683 14.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten
|
11:29
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:27
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|Aroundtown SA : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
28.02.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
28.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
28.02.22
|Aroundtown SA : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen
|01.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.09.21
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.08.21
|Aroundtown Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.21
|Aroundtown Sell
|UBS AG
|27.05.21
|Aroundtown Sell
|UBS AG
|26.03.21
|Aroundtown Sell
|UBS AG
|24.11.21
|Aroundtown Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|29.10.21
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.21
|Aroundtown Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.09.21
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.08.21
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aroundtown SA
|5,52
|3,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Fortschritte im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX und DAX legen kräftig zu -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien gab es zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.