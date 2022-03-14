DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022 11:27:56

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 51 Interim Announcement
14.03.2022 / 11:27
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 51 Interim Announcement

In the period from 7 March 2022 up to and including 11 March 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,853,347 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
07.03.2022 844,875 4.79963
08.03.2022 902,056 4.93277
09.03.2022 949,823 5.23978
10.03.2022 713,046 5.23669
11.03.2022 443,547 5.39695
In total 3,853,347 5.08892
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 14 March 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
