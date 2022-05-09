|
09.05.2022 11:48:04
DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 59 Interim Announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 59 Interim Announcement
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 9 May 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|40, Rue du Curé
|L-1368 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1347041 09.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten
|
11:49
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:48
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Aroundtown SA : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
18.04.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen
|06.05.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.04.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.09.21
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.08.21
|Aroundtown Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.21
|Aroundtown Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.21
|Aroundtown Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|29.10.21
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aroundtown SA
|4,55
|-1,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins - Honkong im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.