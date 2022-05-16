|
16.05.2022 11:53:15
DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 60 Interim Announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 60 Interim Announcement
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 16 May 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aroundtown SA
|40, Rue du Curé
|L-1368 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Internet:
|http://www.aroundtown.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1353217 16.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten
|
11:53
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Aroundtown SA : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
02.05.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen
|13.05.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.04.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.09.21
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.08.21
|Aroundtown Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.21
|Aroundtown Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|29.10.21
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aroundtown SA
|4,64
|1,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten: ATX klettert -- DAX schwankt um 14.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Indizes tendieren höher
Der ATX zeigt sich zum Start in die neue Handelswoche oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX dreht in die Gewinnzone. Asiens Börsen bewegen sich heute überwiegend auf grünem Terrain.