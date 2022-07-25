Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 11:42:15

DGAP-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 70 Interim Announcement
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 11:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 70 Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 541,260 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

 

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
18.07.2022 102,041 3.00421
19.07.2022 101,138 3.00376
20.07.2022 140,176 3.05506
21.07.2022 97,858 2.97988
22.07.2022 100,047 3.08570
In total 541,260 3.02800

 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

 

Berlin, 25 July 2022

 

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors


25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de

 
