|
21.02.2022 09:28:44
DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 6th Interim Report
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022 amounts to a number of 4,671,602 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1284327 21.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten
|
09:28
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|BASF-Aktie im Check: Geschäfte bei BASF laufen rund - Kurs mit Aufwärtspotenzial (dpa-AFX)
|
14.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14.02.22
|BASF SE : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
Analysen zu BASFmehr Analysen
|15.02.22
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.22
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|BASF Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.22
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.22
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|BASF Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.22
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.22
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|BASF Buy
|Baader Bank
|01.02.22
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|BASF Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|BASF Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|18.01.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.01.22
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|67,41
|0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMögliche Entspannung im Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt: ATX notiert höher -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich von Tagestiefs
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im frühen Montagshandel zu. Verluste zeigen sich zum Wochenauftakt an den Börsen in Fernost.