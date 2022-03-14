|
DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 9th Interim Report
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including March 11, 2022 amounts to a number of 12,165,887 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
