DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 9th Interim Report



Ludwigshafen - March 14, 2022 - In the period from March 7, 2022 until and including March 11, 2022 a number of 1,033,997 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 03/07/2022 272,356 48.8119 03/08/2022 297,493 49.4497 03/09/2022 278,250 53.5191 03/10/2022 93,438 53.4849 03/11/2022 92,460 54.0712

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including March 11, 2022 amounts to a number of 12,165,887 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com