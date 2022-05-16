DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 18th Interim Report



Ludwigshafen May 16, 2022 In the period from May 9, 2022 until and including May 13, 2022 no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 05/09/2022 0 0.00 05/10/2022 0 0.00 05/11/2022 0 0.00 05/12/2022 0 0.00 05/13/2022 0 0.00

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including May 13, 2022 amounts to a number of 15,010,492 shares.

Following the new authorization to repurchase own shares by the Annual Shareholders Meeting of BASF SE on April 29, 2022, the share buyback program will be continued as planned as soon as the renewed mandate of a bank is completed.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com