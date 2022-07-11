Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 09:27:25

DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

11.07.2022 / 09:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

Share buyback 26th Interim Report

 

Ludwigshafen July 11, 2022 In the period from July 4, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 a number of 278,222 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

 

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
07/04/2022 39,018 41.2655
07/05/2022 215,000 40.3227
07/06/2022 5,000 39.8328
07/07/2022 9,916 40.9860
07/08/2022 9,288 42.2229

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 amounts to a number of 19,558,165 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

 

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1394757  11.07.2022 

