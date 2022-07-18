|
18.07.2022 09:56:55
DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 27th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen July 18, 2022 In the period from July 11, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 a number of 532,137 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 15, 2022 amounts to a number of 20,090,302 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1399761 18.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten
|
09:56
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:56
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.07.22
|BASF-Aktie schwankt deutlich: Überraschend hoher Gewinnzuwachs bei BASF (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.22
|BASF - Kurze Atempause (Börse Online)
|
12.07.22
|ROUNDUP: Chemiekonzern BASF verdient mehr als erwartet - Preiserhöhungen helfen (dpa-AFX)
|
12.07.22
|Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit BASF, wieder mal Uniper und Rivian (Börse Online)
|
12.07.22
|BASF-Aktie: JPMorgan-Analyst senkt Kursziel für BASF auf 55 Euro - 'Overweight'-Einstufung bleibt erhalten (dpa-AFX)
|
12.07.22
|BÖRSEN-TICKER-BASF nach bestätigter Prognose gefragt (Börse Online)