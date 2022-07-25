DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 28th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen July 25, 2022 In the period from July 18, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022 a number of 199,952 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 07/18/2022 104,978 42.5710 07/19/2022 56,869 42.1853 07/20/2022 36,117 43.9255 07/21/2022 1,000 43.8614 07/22/2022 988 43.3945

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022 amounts to a number of 20,290,254 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com