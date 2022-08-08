Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 10:08:22

DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

08.08.2022 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

 

Share buyback 30th Interim Report

 

Ludwigshafen August 8, 2022 In the period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

 

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
08/01/2022 1,000 43.6060
08/02/2022 1,000 43.5134
08/03/2022 1,000 43.8591
08/04/2022 1,000 44.2401
08/05/2022 1,000 43.8745

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to a number of 20,300,254 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

 

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


08.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1415061  08.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415061&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BASFmehr Analysen

05.08.22 BASF Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.08.22 BASF Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.07.22 BASF Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.07.22 BASF Equal Weight Barclays Capital
28.07.22 BASF Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BASF 44,08 -0,46% BASF

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX zum Wochenstart stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimische Aktienmarkt können am Montag positive Vorzeichen beobachtet werden. Auch der DAX legt zu. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich in einem recht ruhigen Montagshandel nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten