|
08.08.2022 10:08:22
DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 30th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen August 8, 2022 In the period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to a number of 20,300,254 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
08.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1415061 08.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten
|
10:08
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10:08
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.08.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt BASF auf 'Hold' - Ziel gesenkt auf 47 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
03.08.22
|BASF-Aktie gewinnt: BASF kauft Grünstrom in den USA (Dow Jones)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
28.07.22
|DGAP-PVR: BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
28.07.22
|DGAP-PVR: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BASFmehr Analysen
|05.08.22
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.22
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.22
|BASF Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.22
|BASF Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.22
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.22
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.22
|BASF Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.22
|BASF Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.22
|BASF Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.07.22
|BASF Add
|Baader Bank
|27.07.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.22
|BASF Sell
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|BASF Sell
|UBS AG
|21.05.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.22
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.22
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.22
|BASF Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.22
|BASF Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.22
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|44,08
|-0,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX zum Wochenstart stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimische Aktienmarkt können am Montag positive Vorzeichen beobachtet werden. Auch der DAX legt zu. Die Börsen Asiens konnten sich in einem recht ruhigen Montagshandel nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.