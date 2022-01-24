|
24.01.2022 08:00:03
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ CORRECTION - Transaction in Own Shares
----------------------
REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
24 January 2022
This announcement is made in replacement of the Transaction in Own Shares announcement released on 21 January 2022. In the original announcement the total number of ordinary shares purchased was incorrectly stated. It is corrected below.
----------------------
BP p.l.c.
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1271778 24.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|Shell, BP und TotalEnergies: Goldman wird jetzt noch bullisher (Der Aktionär)
|
20.01.22