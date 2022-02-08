|
08.02.2022 20:30:02
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
08.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1278199 08.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
06:47
|BP nach den Zahlen: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen (Der Aktionär)
|
01:00
|BP (BP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.02.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: BP p.l.c.: Share Repurchases (EQS Group)
|
08.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.02.22