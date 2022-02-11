DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c.



Transaction in Own Shares



BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 11 February 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 17,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 10,000,000 4,500,000 2,500,000 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 419.1000 419.0500 419.1000 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 406.7000 407.7000 406.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 413.3268 413.1603 413.1418



The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.



The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.



Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000



Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)



Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 413.3268 10,000,000 Cboe (UK) - BXE 413.1603 4,500,000 Cboe (UK) - CXE 413.1418 2,500,000



Individual transactions:



To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4957B_1-2022-2-11.pdf



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.