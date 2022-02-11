|
11.02.2022 18:44:13
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
11.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1279891 11.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
11.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.02.22
|DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english (EQS Group)
|
11.02.22
|BP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
11.02.22
|Dow Jones Newswires: Shell, BP amassed cash in 2021 as energy shortage unfolded (MarketWatch)
|
10.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|Spritpreise erneut auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|
09.02.22
|BP nach den Zahlen: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen (Der Aktionär)