DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

11 February 2022
BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 11 February 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 17,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 10,000,000 4,500,000 2,500,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 419.1000 419.0500 419.1000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 406.7000 407.7000 406.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 413.3268 413.1603 413.1418
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 413.3268 10,000,000
Cboe (UK) - BXE 413.1603 4,500,000
Cboe (UK) - CXE 413.1418 2,500,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4957B_1-2022-2-11.pdf
 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
