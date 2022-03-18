DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

18 March 2022



BP P.L.C. ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM



BP p.l.c. ('the Company')



The Company announces that the following documents have today been published:



1. bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F");

2. Notice of the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting");

3. Form of Proxy for the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Form of Proxy"); and

4. Notification Card for the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "Notification Card").



The publication of the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F follows the release on 8 February 2022 of the Company's unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 results announcement. In compliance with 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules and 6.3.5 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the 2021 Annual Report and Form-20F in unedited full text is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F is also publicly available via a direct link at www.bp.com/annualreport.



The 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F will also be submitted to the German Company Register, www.unternehmensregister.de.



The Notice of Meeting, Form of Proxy and Notification Card are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and, together with the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F, will be available for inspection at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



Printed copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F and Notice of Meeting may be requested free of charge from www.bp.com/papercopies.



The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Company's website at www.bp.com/agm.



The Company's Annual General Meeting 2022 (AGM) will be held electronically via bp's electronic meeting platform and at ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK, starting at 1pm BST on Thursday, 12 May 2022.



Please refer to the important information in the Notice of Meeting in relation to participation in the AGM this year.



In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the ExCeL London currently has in place certain health and safety measures which those attending the AGM in person will be expected to follow. To find out more please go to www.excel.london.



Please refrain from attending the meeting if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 or have recently been in contact with anyone who has tested positive. Wearing a face covering is recommended for everyone attending the meeting in person.



Given the current circumstances, shareholders should be aware that arrangements for the AGM may change at short notice. We will give notice of any changes to our arrangements as early as possible before the date of the meeting via our website at www.bp.com/agm or via a regulatory information service.



The outcome of each vote will be announced through a regulatory information service and will be published on our website at www.bp.com/agm as soon as possible following the AGM.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.