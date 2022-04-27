DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

27.04.2022 08:00:05

BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
27.04.2022
BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 26 April 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,800,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 8 February 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 2,800,000 2,000,000 1,000,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 380.5000 380.5000 380.5000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 368.0000 368.0000 367.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 373.4689 373.4671 373.4673

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 373.4689 2,800,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 373.4671 2,000,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 373.4673 1,000,000

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4448J_1-2022-4-26.pdf

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
