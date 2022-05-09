09.05.2022 21:47:02

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

09.05.2022 / 21:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 9 May 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 18,767,415 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 12,474,614 3,727,623 2,565,178
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 430.9500 430.9500 430.9000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 406.2500 406.4500 406.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 419.7878 418.1637 418.1738

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 419.7878 12,474,614
Cboe (UK)/BXE 418.1637 3,727,623
Cboe (UK)/CXE 418.1738 2,565,178

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8496K_1-2022-5-9.pdf

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1347591  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347591&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

10:54 BP Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.05.22 BP Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.05.22 BP Buy UBS AG
04.05.22 BP Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.05.22 BP Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 4,65 -6,81% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: Dow letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX schlussendlich tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins aus dem Handel
In den USA notierten die Börsen am ersten Tag der Handelswoche tiefer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag sehr schwach. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zum Wochenstart deutliche Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen