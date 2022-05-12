DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c

AGM 2022 poll results

BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022 and announces the results of the voting below.



Votes

For



%

Votes

Against

% Total Votes Cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted*



Votes Withheld** Resolution 1: Report and accounts 11,888,811,888 99.63 43,967,714

0.37

11,932,779,602

61.12%

53,028,472

Resolution 2: Directors' remuneration report 11,117,563,056 94.36 665,022,090 5.64 11,782,585,146 60.36% 203,221,922 Resolution 3: "Net Zero - from ambition to action" report 10,243,411,197 88.53 1,327,625,024 11.47 11,571,036,221 59.27% 414,773,596 Resolution 4: To re-elect Mr H Lund as a director 11,522,425,313 96.56 410,700,046 3.44 11,933,125,359 61.13% 52,672,313 Resolution 5: To re-elect Mr B Looney as a director 11,782,025,805 98.69 156,794,718 1.31 11,938,820,523 61.16% 46,983,844 Resolution 6: To re-elect Mr M Auchincloss as a director 11,791,571,084 98.78 145,700,050 1.22 11,937,271,134 61.15% 48,544,835 Resolution 7: To re-elect Mrs P R Reynolds as a director 11,388,720,684 95.42 547,004,247 4.58 11,935,724,931 61.14% 50,091,676 Resolution 8: To re-elect Miss P Daley as a director 11,775,967,983 98.66 159,440,873 1.34 11,935,408,856 61.14% 50,404,614 Resolution 9: To re-elect Mrs M B Meyer as a director 11,571,670,836 97.90 247,989,413 2.10 11,819,660,249 60.54% 166,155,721 Resolution 10: To re-elect Sir J Sawers as a director 11,572,408,331 96.96 362,567,294 3.04 11,934,975,625 61.14% 50,842,596 Resolution 11: To re-elect Mr T Morzaria as a director 11,795,665,999 98.83 139,322,205 1.17 11,934,988,204 61.14% 50,827,765 Resolution 12: To re-elect Mrs K Richardson as a director 10,794,224,268 90.43 1,141,764,905 9.57 11,935,989,173 61.14% 49,826,797 Resolution 13: To re-elect Dr J Teyssen as a director 11,748,126,515 98.44 186,660,015 1.56 11,934,786,530 61.13% 51,029,439 Resolution 14: Reappointment of auditor 11,908,406,408 99.69 37,233,981 0.31 11,945,640,389 61.19% 40,185,810 Resolution 15: Remuneration of auditor 11,890,464,940 99.63 43,701,452 0.37 11,934,166,392 61.13% 51,657,005 Resolution 16: Renewal of the BP ShareMatch UK Plan 2001 11,833,757,590 99.23 91,540,475 0.77 11,925,298,065 61.09% 60,531,313 Resolution 17: Renewal of the BP Sharesave UK Plan 2001 11,798,066,613 98.94 126,207,453 1.06 11,924,274,066 61.08% 61,543,949 Resolution 18: Political donations and political expenditure 11,638,254,421 97.55 292,192,818 2.45 11,930,447,239 61.11% 55,370,527 Resolution 19: Limited authority to allot shares up to a specified amount 11,365,262,872 95.25 567,087,208 4.75 11,932,350,080 61.12% 53,479,307 Resolution 20: Special resolution: Authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights 11,750,475,006 98.71 153,527,693 1.29 11,904,002,699 60.98% 81,825,689 Resolution 21: Special resolution: Additional authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash free of pre-emption rights 11,463,506,845 96.29 441,630,811 3.71 11,905,137,656 60.98% 80,690,782 Resolution 22: Special resolution: Share buyback 11,746,635,916 98.42 188,156,921 1.58 11,934,792,837 61.13% 51,031,941 Resolution 23: Special resolution: Notice of general meetings 11,014,542,918 92.22 929,145,322 7.78 11,943,688,240 61.18% 42,142,449 Resolution 24: Special resolution: Follow This shareholder resolution on climate change targets 1,765,833,694 14.86 10,118,016,838 85.14 11,883,850,532 60.87% 101,979,681

* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 19,522,131,901

Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.

** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.

