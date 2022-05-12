|
12.05.2022 20:40:05
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ AGM 2022 poll results
BP p.l.c
AGM 2022 poll results
BP p.l.c. held its Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022 and announces the results of the voting below.
* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares: 19,522,131,901
Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held.
** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution.
