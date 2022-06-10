|
10.06.2022 10:00:06
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Dividend Declaration
10 June 2022
BP p.l.c.
First quarter interim dividend for 2022
Payments of dividends in sterling
On 3 May 2022, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the first quarter of 2022 would be US$0.0546 per ordinary share (US$0.3276 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 24 June 2022 to shareholders on the share register on 13 May 2022. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the first quarter 2022 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.
Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 6 and 8 June 2022 (£1 = US$1.25356). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 24 June 2022 will be:
4.3556 pence per share.
Details of the first quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
10.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1372529 10.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.06.22
|The Daily Money: Shell, BP, Exxon, Chevron make record profits as energy prices soar (USA Today)
|
07.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.22
|BP Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09.05.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.04.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,21
|-0,91%