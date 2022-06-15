|
15.06.2022 20:00:04
DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,750,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0522P_1-2022-6-15.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1376727 15.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|13.06.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.22
|BP Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.06.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.22
|BP Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.04.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,75
|-3,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinsanhebung durch Fed und SNB: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- US-Börsen mit deutlichen Verlusten - Dow fällt unter 30.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel tiefrot. An der Wall Street geht es am Donnerstag klar bergab. Die Asien-Börsen fanden auch am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.