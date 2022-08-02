DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP announces non-executive director appointment

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Amanda Blanc as a non-executive director. Amanda Blanc's appointment will take effect from 1 September 2022.

Amanda Blanc has been Group CEO of Aviva plc, the UK's leading insurance, wealth and retirement business, since 2020. She was formerly Group CEO at AXA UK, PPP & Ireland and a previous CEO of Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Banking at Zurich Insurance Group. She has also held executive leadership positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama Insurance Company, and Commercial Union. Amanda is co-chair of the UK Transition Plan Taskforce, which is developing a Gold standard for UK firms' climate transition plans.

Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Amanda to bp. She has long experience of leading insurance businesses in the UK and Europe and deep connections throughout the UK's business and investment communities, allied to a strong interest in the energy transition.

"Amanda's appointment reflects our continued commitment to strengthen the composition of bp's board. The skills and experience Amanda brings will further enhance our ability to support bp as it transforms into an integrated energy company."

At the date of this announcement, Amanda is currently a Director at Aviva plc. There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the UK Listing Rules.

Further information

bp press office, London: bppress@bp.com, +44 (0)7831 095541

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.