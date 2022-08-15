DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 August 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 11,166,240 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 August 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 6,973,774 1,567,710 2,624,756 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 435.1500 435.1500 435.1500 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 417.5500 417.6000 417.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 424.2111 423.5396 423.6937

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 424.2111 6,973,774 Cboe (UK) - BXE 423.5396 1,567,710 Cboe (UK) - CXE 423.6937 2,624,756

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0850W_1-2022-8-15.pdf

