09.09.2022 19:22:20

DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

09.09.2022 / 19:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

 

Transaction in Own Shares

 

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 9 September 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 11,004,132 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 2 August 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

 

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 6,950,234 1,384,317 2,669,581
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 455.7000 455.7000 455.7000
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 446.9000 446.9000 446.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 452.4819 452.6837 452.5061

 

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c.  (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

 

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations         +44(0) 207 496 4000

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence)		 Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 452.4819 6,950,234
Cboe (UK) - BXE 452.6837 1,384,317
Cboe (UK) - CXE 452.5061 2,669,581

 

Individual transactions:

 

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

 

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0063Z_1-2022-9-9.pdf

 

 

 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1439741  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439741&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

