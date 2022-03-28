|
28.03.2022 19:00:05
DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Share buyback / 23rd interim notification
Share buyback / 23rd interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 21 March 2022 up to and including 25 March 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 50,000 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.
The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 2,216,681.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 28 March 2022
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1313247 28.03.2022
