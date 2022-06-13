13.06.2022 19:00:06

DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / 34th interim notification
CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

13.06.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback / 34th interim notification Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 6 June 2022 up to and including 10 June 2022, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 122,554 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
06.06.2022 25,000 38.0311
07.06.2022 25,000 37.6208
08.06.2022 22,554 37.7161
09.06.2022 25,000 37.0502
10.06.2022 25,000 36.4860
 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 3,051,151.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.investors.cancom.com/share-buyback/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 13 June 2022

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1374575  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374575&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CANCOM SEmehr Analysen

17.05.22 CANCOM Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.05.22 CANCOM Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.22 CANCOM Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.22 CANCOM Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.05.22 CANCOM Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CANCOM SE 34,10 -4,64% CANCOM SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vielfältige Belastungsfaktoren: US-Börsen geben deutlich nach -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit deutlich negativer Tendenz. Auch der deutsche Leitindex setzte zu Wochenbeginn seine Kursverluste fort. Der Wall Street-Handel ist am Montag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich schlussendlich mit negativer Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen