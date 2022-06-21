DGAP-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback / final notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EC. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

CANCOM SE has completed the current share buyback ("Share Buyback Programme 2021") based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2019. The share buy-back was terminated before the Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE on 28 June 2022, as the Annual General Meeting in 2022 will decide on a new authorisation to buy back own shares.

CANCOM SE has acquired a total of 3,176,151 shares in the period from 20 October 2021 up to and including 17 June 2022 as part of the share buy-back, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021 ("Share Buyback Programme 2021"). The shares were acquired as follows:

Repurchase period Total number of treasury shares acquired



(in units) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places



(in EUR 20 October 2021 -

17 June 2022 3,176,151 50.8305

The share buyback was completed on 17 June 2022. The total number of treasury shares acquired as part of the share buyback in the period from 20 October 2021 up to and including 17 June 2022 amounts to 3,176,151 shares. This corresponds to 8.24 percent of the share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was EUR 50.8305 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. b) and par. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at https://www.investors.cancom.com/share-buyback/.

The shares in CANCOM SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, Germany, 21 June 2022

CANCOM SE

The Board of Directors