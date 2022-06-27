|
27.06.2022 16:41:46
DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CHERRY AG
/ Cherry AG Share buyback: Acquisition of treasury shares 2. interim report
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 2. interim report
In the period from June 20, up to and including June 24, 2022, a total of 81,953 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from June 20, up to and including June 24, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 166,563 pieces of shares.
The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry AG, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/de/
Munich, June 27, 2022
Cherry AG
The Management Board
-------------------------------
About Cherry
Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices. The business focus is on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards as well as various computer input devices, which are used in a wide range of applications especially in the areas of gaming, office, industry and cybersecurity as well as solutions for the healthcare industry. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry, with its two business areas Gaming and Professional, has stood for innovative and high-quality products that are developed specifically to meet the needs of its customers.
Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.
More information is available online at: www.cherry.de
Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry AG
|Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
|81677 München
|Germany
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1384815 27.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHERRYmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CHERRYmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHERRY
|8,73
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGegenbewegung nach Verlusten: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost enden in Grün
Die US-Börsen wechselten häufiger das Vorzeichen. Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag fester. Auch in Deutschland wurden schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen waren zum Wochenbeginn von grünen Vorzeichen geprägt.