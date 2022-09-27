|
DGAP-CMS: Correction of a release from 11/07/2022, 09:27 CET/CEST - BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 26th Interim Report / Correction
In the period from July 4, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 a number of 268,620 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including July 8, 2022 amounts to a number of 19,548,563 shares.
The information published in the subsequent weeks in Interim Reports 27 to 33 on the total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of the share buyback program since January 11, 2022 must be corrected accordingly as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form and the corrected Interim Reports with the above mentioned information on the total volume are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
