DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Covestro AG in Leverkusen: Disclosure of capital market information

Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Information on the issuer and content

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Content of the information: Covestro AG / Share Buyback

1. Information relating to the share buyback program

In accordance with the authorization granted by the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Covestro AG on 12 April 2019, the Board of Management of Covestro AG resolved on 28 February 2022 to acquire own shares (ISIN DE0006062144) via the stock exchange within a period of two years.

2. Purpose of the share buyback program

The acquired shares will be used to a very limited extent to meet obligations resulting from an employee stock participation program and will otherwise be cancelled.

3. Maximum monetary amount allocated to the program

The maximum total purchase price for the acquisition of own treasury shares (excluding incidental acquisition costs) amounts to EUR 500 million.

The share buyback shall be carried out in several tranches. The first tranche will have a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 75 million.

4. Maximum number of own shares to be acquired

The acquisition of own treasury shares shall not exceed a total amount of 10% of the outstanding capital stock of Covestro AG existing at the time the resolution on the authorization was adopted. This corresponds to a maximum number of 18,300,000 shares to be acquired. Treasury shares already acquired to fulfill the employee stock participation program since the authorization came into effect also need to be considered. By 21 March 2022, 111,593 treasury shares had been acquired for this purpose, corresponding to an arithmetical share of 0.1% of the outstanding capital stock of Covestro AG at that time.

5. Duration of the program

The share buyback program will be carried out in a period from March 2022 to February 2024.

The first tranche will be carried out within a period from 21 March 2022 to 8 April 2022 at the latest.

6. Further details

The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as well as the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures (the "Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

The share buybacks will be carried out by one or more independent credit institutions, which will make their trading decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently of and uninfluenced by Covestro AG within the aforementioned period. Covestro AG's right to early terminate the mandate of one or all credit institutions in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions and to transfer the mandate to one or more other credit institutions shall remain unaffected. Each mandated credit institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the provisions contained in this share buyback program.

The share buyback program may be suspended, interrupted and, if necessary, resumed at any time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program will be adequately disclosed according to Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions.

In addition, Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback program on its website www.covestro.com/en/investors and keep that information available for the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

Leverkusen, 21 March 2022