DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 2nd Interim Report

In the period from March 28, 2022 until and including April 1, 2022 a number of 574,303 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on March 21, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for March 21, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 03/28/2022 126,365 47.4765 03/29/2022 61,804 48.5288 03/30/2022 126,857 47.2940 03/31/2022 129,138 46.4591 04/01/2022 130,139 46.0990

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including April 1, 2022 amounts to a number of 1,141,842 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors .

Leverkusen, April 4, 2022