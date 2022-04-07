DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 1st Tranche - Final Report

In the period from April 4, 2022 until and including April 6, 2022 a number of 463,948 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on March 21, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for March 21, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 04/04/2022 130,316 46.0374 04/05/2022 130,738 45.8912 04/06/2022 202,894 44.3765

The first tranche of the share buyback program was completed as of April 6, 2022. The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022, until and including April 6, 2022, amounts to a number of 1,605,790 shares, corresponding to 0.83% of the company's stock capital. The average purchase price per share was 46.7023. In total, treasury shares were repurchased at a total price of 74,994,030.93 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors .

Leverkusen, April 7, 2022