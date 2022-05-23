|
23.05.2022 12:19:04
DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 2nd Tranche / 2nd Interim Report
In the period from May 16, 2022 until and including May 20, 2022 a number of 249,310 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 10, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 10, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the second tranche share buyback program in the period from May 10, 2022 until and including May 20, 2022 amounts to a number of 456,086 shares.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including May 20, 2022 amounts to a number of 2,061,876 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, May 23, 2022
23.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1359013 23.05.2022
