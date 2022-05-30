30.05.2022 13:17:20

DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

30.05.2022 / 13:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 2nd Tranche / 3rd Interim Report

In the period from May 23, 2022 until and including May 27, 2022 a number of 206,697 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 10, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 10, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
05/23/2022 32,780 40.4627
05/24/2022 72,546 40.3728
05/25/2022 39,810 40.6569
05/26/2022 30,383 41.2771
05/27/2022 31,178 41.9928
 

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the 2nd Tranche share buyback program in the period from May 10, 2022 until and including May 27, 2022 amounts to a number of 662,783 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including May 27, 2022 amounts to a number of 2,268,573 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

 

Leverkusen, May 30, 2022


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364077  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364077&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen

27.05.22 Covestro Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.22 Covestro Add Baader Bank
06.05.22 Covestro Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.05.22 Covestro Kaufen DZ BANK
04.05.22 Covestro Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Covestro AG 42,51 0,97% Covestro AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX zum Wochenstart fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag der Woche fester. Auch der DAX kann Aufschläge verbuchen. In den USA wird am Montag aufgrund des Memorial Day nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am ersten Handelstag der Woche geschlossen auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen