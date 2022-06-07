DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 2nd Tranche / 4th Interim Report

In the period from May 30, 2022 until and including June 3, 2022 a number of 174,342 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 10, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 10, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 05/30/2022 30,491 42.6625 05/31/2022 48,724 42.6439 06/01/2022 43,232 42.9330 06/02/2022 20,040 43.7855 06/03/2022 31,855 44.2554

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the second tranche share buyback program in the period from May 10, 2022 until and including June 3, 2022 amounts to a number of 837,125 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 3, 2022 amounts to a number of 2,442,915 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors .

Leverkusen, June 7, 2022