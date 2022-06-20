Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.06.2022 11:20:47

DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

20.06.2022 / 11:20
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 2nd Tranche / 6th Interim Report

In the period from June 13, 2022 until and including June 17, 2022 a number of 504,679 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 10, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 10, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
06/13/2022 114,082 41.0716
06/14/2022 90,445 40.3616
06/15/2022 77,183 39.9228
06/16/2022 157,213 36.9819
06/17/2022 65,756 36.2237
 

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the second tranche share buyback program in the period from May 10, 2022 until and including June 17, 2022 amounts to a number of 1,678,927 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 17, 2022 amounts to a number of 3,284,717 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

 

Leverkusen, June 20, 2022


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1379189  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen

13.06.22 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
27.05.22 Covestro Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.05.22 Covestro Add Baader Bank
06.05.22 Covestro Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.05.22 Covestro Kaufen DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Covestro AG 35,16 -2,01% Covestro AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können zu Wochenbeginn zulegen. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund eines Feiertags geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich am Montag unterschiedlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen