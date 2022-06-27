DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 2nd Tranche Final Report

In the period from June 20, 2022 until and including June 23, 2022 a number of 195,239 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 10, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 10, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 06/20/2022 57,554 35.1425 06/21/2022 35,227 36.3172 06/22/2022 53,970 34.6233 06/23/2022 48,488 33.4343

The second tranche of the share buyback program was completed as of June 23, 2022. The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the period from May 10, 2022 until and including June 23, 2022 amounts to a number of 1,874,166 shares. The average purchase price per share was 39.9737. In total, treasury shares were repurchased at a total price of 74,917,387.45 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the two tranches of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 23, 2022 amounts to a number of 3,479,956 shares, corresponding to 1.8 % of the company's stock capital.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors .

Leverkusen, June 27, 2022