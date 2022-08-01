|
DGAP-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Correction of Release of a capital market information from 1 August 2022
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group plc:
Correction of Release of a capital market information from 1 August 2022
Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 25. July 2022 up to and including 29. July 2022 were 1.150 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 25 July 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022 amounts to 3,450 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.cryptology-ag.com
Sliema/Malta, 01 August 2022
Cryptology Asset Group plc Der Verwaltungsrat
