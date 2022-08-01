Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 22:30:03

DGAP-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Correction of Release of a capital market information from 1 August 2022

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Correction of Release of a capital market information from 1 August 2022

01.08.2022 / 22:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Correction of Release of a capital market information from 1 August 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 2. Interim report

In the period from 25. July 2022 up to and including 29.  July 2022 were 1.150 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 25 July 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total Number of Shares (Shares)   Average Price (Euro) Volume (Euro)  
25.07.22 0   - -  
26.07.22 570   5.20 2,964.00  
27.07.22 0   - -  
28.07.22 495   5.18 2,564.10  
28.07.22 85   5.20  442.00  
29.07.22 -   - -  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022 amounts to 3,450 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 01 August 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc Der Verwaltungsrat
 


01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1410811  01.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410811&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs 4,51 -1,53% Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX verliert letztlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag mit marginalen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An der Wall Street ging es etwas abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen