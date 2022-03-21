DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information



21.03.2022 / 14:19

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting



In the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022 a number of 5,047,171 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro) 14/03/2022 1,050,729 10.1970 15/03/2022 1,044,807 10.2548 16/03/2022 986,261 10.8635 17/03/2022 983,182 10.8976 18/03/2022 982,192 10.9085

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG ( https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2022-1 ).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March amounts to 5,047,171 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Weekly Report:In the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022 a number of 5,047,171 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG ().The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March amounts to 5,047,171 shares.The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

21.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

