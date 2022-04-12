+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting

On 8 April 2022 a number of 907,157 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
08/04/2022 907,157 11.8108

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2022-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 08 April 2022 amounts to 18,832,463 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
