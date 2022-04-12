|
12.04.2022 15:59:36
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
On 8 April 2022 a number of 907,157 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2022-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 08 April 2022 amounts to 18,832,463 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
12.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1326685 12.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Analysen
|05.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|14.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.22
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.01.22
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.04.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10,85
|0,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRusslands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich Mittwochshandel antriebslos. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gibt es ebenfalls Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.