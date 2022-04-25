DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Share buyback - Final Report

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback

Deutsche Bank AG: Share buyback - Final Report



25.04.2022 / 14:10

Share buyback - Final Report

Deutsche Bank AG completes share buyback

In the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 22 April 2022, a number of 26,530,172 shares were bought back within the context of the share buyback of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which was disclosed on 8 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 to start on 14 March 2022 (the "Share Buyback") as follows:

Period of purchases Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 14/03/2022 - 22/04/2022 26,530,172 11.3079

With these transactions, the Share Buyback was completed on 22 April 2022. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 22 April 2022 amounts to 26,530,172 shares. This corresponds to 1.28% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average 11.3079 per share.

The purchases of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were carried out by a financial service provider commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (



Frankfurt, 25 April 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

