|
25.04.2022 14:10:23
DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Share buyback - Final Report
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback
Share buyback - Final Report
Deutsche Bank AG completes share buyback
In the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 22 April 2022, a number of 26,530,172 shares were bought back within the context of the share buyback of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which was disclosed on 8 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 to start on 14 March 2022 (the "Share Buyback") as follows:
With these transactions, the Share Buyback was completed on 22 April 2022. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 22 April 2022 amounts to 26,530,172 shares. This corresponds to 1.28% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average 11.3079 per share.
The purchases of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were carried out by a financial service provider commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Capital Distribution - Deutsche Bank (db.com)).
Frankfurt, 25 April 2022
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1334433 25.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!