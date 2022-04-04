DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

4 April 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 28 March 2022 until and including 31 March 2022, a number of 90,871 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price () Purchased volume () 28 Mar 2022 4,412 45.4354 200,460.98 29 Mar 2022 5,983 45.2587 270,782.80 30 Mar 2022 28,574 44.6433 1,275,637.65 31 Mar 2022 51,902 44.1789 2,292,973.27 Total 90,871 44.4570 4,039,854.70

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 March 2022 until and including 31 March 2022 amounts to 1,570,449 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.